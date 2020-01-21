CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 168,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.36. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.