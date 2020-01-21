Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $5.86

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.86. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 5,246,970 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDE. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 830,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after buying an additional 347,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit