Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $5.86

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.86. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 5,246,970 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDE. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 830,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after buying an additional 347,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

