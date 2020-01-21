Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,620 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Commscope were worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 27.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Commscope in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Commscope in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Commscope in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commscope in the third quarter valued at about $296,000.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $2,192,747.25. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,167. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

