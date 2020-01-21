Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.68, 83,252 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,802,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 183.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 124,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 2,265,615 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 631.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 111,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

