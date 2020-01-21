Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,427,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382,942 shares during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao makes up approximately 4.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 2.03% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao worth $118,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 12,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

