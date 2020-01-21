Constellation Trading Up 1.5% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and $463,217.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00038011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.83 or 0.05471158 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00127499 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,277,608 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

