Contents Protocol (CPT) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded up 11% against the dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $711,806.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.86 or 0.05587719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033802 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127671 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol . The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

