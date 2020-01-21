Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

CPRT stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,231. Copart has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Copart by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Copart by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

