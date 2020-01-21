Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CORE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 7.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,159. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

