Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 903,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,772. The firm has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.