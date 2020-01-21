Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $274.86 Million Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 924,858 shares during the quarter. 58.com makes up about 9.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $274,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in 58.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in 58.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 58.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 58.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 58.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

58.com stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.49. 27,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. 58.com Inc has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $74.17.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.12 million. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.66.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

