Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 320.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 59,767 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,953. The company has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $185.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

