Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $1,867.03. 1,443,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,824.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,817.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

