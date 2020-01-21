Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,709 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.11% of Skechers USA worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 271.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $63,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA during the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $212,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKX traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. 1,135,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,450. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $3,369,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,051 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,743. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

