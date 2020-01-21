Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 54,821 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,821 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Perspecta worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Perspecta by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Perspecta by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ PRSP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

