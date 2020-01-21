Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252,807 shares during the quarter. Noah comprises about 1.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Noah were worth $53,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,017,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Noah by 144.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 90,895 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 45.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 263,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 203.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 778.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 66,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAH stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,769. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOAH. ValuEngine upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

