Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.82

Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and traded as high as $22.17. Corporate Travel Management shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 526,204 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52.

Get Corporate Travel Management alerts:

In related news, insider Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) 100,000 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.