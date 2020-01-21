Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $133.65 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $884.14 million and approximately $133.65 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $4.64 or 0.00053055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, GDAC, Coinone and Hotbit. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

