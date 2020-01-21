CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.16

CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.16 and traded as high as $18.03. CPFL Energia shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 20,057 shares.

CPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CPFL Energia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CPFL Energia in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.43.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPFL Energia had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CPFL Energia by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CPFL Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in CPFL Energia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CPFL Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

