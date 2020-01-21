Cream Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market cap of $30,374.00 and $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.01261686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00054507 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032830 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00222163 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00073012 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001950 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.