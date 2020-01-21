Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.07. Crispr Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($3.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 48.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,846,000 after buying an additional 906,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,176 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $21,167,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 350,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.12. 1,238,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,695. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.35 and a beta of 3.20.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.