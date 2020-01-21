Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.07. Crispr Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($3.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 48.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,846,000 after buying an additional 906,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,176 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $21,167,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 350,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.12. 1,238,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,695. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.35 and a beta of 3.20.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit