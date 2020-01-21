Critical Comparison: Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) vs. GCI Liberty (OTCMKTS:GLIBA)

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and GCI Liberty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $114.38 million 3.65 -$16.98 million N/A N/A GCI Liberty $739.76 million 10.40 -$873.30 million ($1.58) -46.07

Hong Kong Television Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GCI Liberty.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and GCI Liberty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A GCI Liberty 56.87% -4.92% -2.50%

Risk and Volatility

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hong Kong Television Network and GCI Liberty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A GCI Liberty 0 0 5 0 3.00

GCI Liberty has a consensus price target of $77.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.33%. Given GCI Liberty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Summary

GCI Liberty beats Hong Kong Television Network on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. It also engages in property investment, trading, and TV programming activities; and provision of mobile television, as well as management and agency services to artistes. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

