CrypticCoin (CRYP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,844.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $386,988.00 and approximately $4,844.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00606960 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00127829 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00123325 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

