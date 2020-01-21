Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.78. The company had a trading volume of 216,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

