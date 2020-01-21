CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.43.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. 2,477,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.