CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.64. 1,919,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,489. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

