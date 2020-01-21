CX Institutional Grows Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 18,985.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,648 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEFA. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. 188,488 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3526 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

