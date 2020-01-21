CX Institutional Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $90.32. 179,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

