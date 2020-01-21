DAEX (DAX) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $937,033.00 and $276,146.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.05588561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127789 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001320 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.