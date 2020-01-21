Decatur Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cintas by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,324,000 after purchasing an additional 136,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cintas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 889,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cintas by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 457,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 17,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,748,000 after purchasing an additional 417,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.04. 469,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,868. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $287.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

