Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 195.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,634,000 after buying an additional 686,771 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $94,127,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $590.00. The company had a trading volume of 671,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $357.35 and a 52-week high of $609.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total value of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,895.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.