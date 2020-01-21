Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 4 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $11.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,905.14. 29,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,805.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,637.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,452.42 and a 1 year high of $3,946.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $48.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 215.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total value of $5,493,847.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,805.64, for a total transaction of $3,546,856.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $18,476,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,692 shares of company stock worth $78,100,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,799.83.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

