DeepOnion Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $2,553.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003963 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027147 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, RightBTC, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

