Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after buying an additional 3,246,105 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 694,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after purchasing an additional 659,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,348,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,763,000 after purchasing an additional 577,994 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.09. 13,329,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

