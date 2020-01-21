DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DIC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.47 ($19.15).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

ETR:DIC opened at €16.50 ($19.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a 1-year high of €16.20 ($18.84).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.