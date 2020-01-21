Digital Fantasy Sports Market Capitalization Tops $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.27 or 0.05494004 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033728 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00127711 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.