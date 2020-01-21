DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires Shares of 8,691 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,083,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. 2,939,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,015. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

