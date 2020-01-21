DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $1.83 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $14,404,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. 292,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,308. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

