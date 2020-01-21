DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $10.16 Million Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. CGI accounts for about 2.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in CGI were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 182.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CGI by 105.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.04. 156,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,522. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

