DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $131,000 Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,619,000 after purchasing an additional 422,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,306.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,296,000 after buying an additional 11,118,807 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,733,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 31.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,269,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 540,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.80.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.