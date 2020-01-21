DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 750 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

SBUX traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.53. 7,093,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,792. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

