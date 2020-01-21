DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 502 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,350,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34. The company has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

