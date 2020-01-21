DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 502 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WMT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,350,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34. The company has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38.
WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
