Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Dev. (LON:DUPD) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Dev. Plc (LON:DUPD) were down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), approximately 28,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 6,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.

In other Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Dev. news, insider Tomas Fiala sold 1,394,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £153,416.01 ($201,810.06).

Dragon – Ukrainian Properties & Development PLC (the 'Company') was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 23 February 2007. The Company's registered office is 2nd Floor, St Mary's Court, 20 Hill Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1EU and its principal place of business is Ukraine.

