Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.50 and last traded at C$32.42, with a volume of 2399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.46.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$902,400.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,297,123 shares in the company, valued at C$97,551,648.49. Also, Director Michael Cooper purchased 71,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,104,645.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,850,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,572,944.85. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 833,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,311,753.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

