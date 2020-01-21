Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Receives $2.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.77.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley set a $2.30 target price on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG remained flat at $$2.05 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,433. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 15.16. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

