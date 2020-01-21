eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 20,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

