Elrond (ERD) Reaches Market Cap of $13.91 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Elrond has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and $2.29 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.21 or 0.03644449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00209257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,480,557,005 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.