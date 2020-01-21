Emerson Wealth Management LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $724,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 223,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.54 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,451. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

