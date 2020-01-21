Emerson Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after buying an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,896,000 after buying an additional 171,158 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $14,249,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $12,219,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,723,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.51. 22,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $118.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

