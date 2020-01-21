Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A remained flat at $C$31.08 during trading on Tuesday. 146,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.39. Empire has a 52-week low of C$27.61 and a 52-week high of C$37.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

